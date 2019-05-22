In July 1984, two men left the Quad-Cities, destination: U.S. Army reception center in Des Moines. One recruit's from Illinois, the other from Iowa. Strangers until that day, they met on a plane ride to Fort Bliss.
Surviving basic training in Texas' July heat, their air-defense-artillery training lasted until fall. One graduated as Stinger missile gunner, the other as Chaparral missile crewman.
By sheer coincidence, both were assigned permanent duty station at Fort Lewis, Washington. There they began the mundane life of soldiers in a "peacetime" army; formation at 6, exercise (PT), breakfast, classes, equipment maintenance, more classes, with close-of-business at 5. Only the occasional after-hours guard-duty separated garrison life from a civilian-type job.
The serviceman from Iowa met a girl, married, moved off-post and started a family. The other remained in the barracks.
Twice a year, their entire unit would convoy to Yakima (Washington) Firing Center for "War Games." During one of those deployments, on a cold, gray day in the high desert, a training accident claimed the life of that young Iowan.
Service completed, the Illinoisan returned home and lived a life. Last summer, a familiar surname appeared in the obituaries. That long-lost soldier's dad had passed. At his father's visitation, stood our fallen soldier's survivors. A mother, sisters and adult daughter who'd missed so much.
War's dangerous business, likewise the preparation required to maintain readiness.
This Memorial Day, as we remember those who've fallen in battle, let's also honor soldiers lost while training. Their sacrifice should not go unnoticed.
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline