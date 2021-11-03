Letter: A strong legacy

When I started with United Way Quad Cities three years ago, I heard many stories about the extraordinary engagement and support from John Deere employees. Since that time, I’ve witness countless acts of impact, kindness and generosity from Deere production, union and salaried team members, including:
• Nearly 45% of our annual campaign ($7.1 million) is the result of donations made by John Deere and its employees (production, union and salaried).
• These contributions funded 54 local nonprofits and critical United Way priorities that put opportunity in the hands of 134,037 residents in the last year.
• Countless volunteer hours from employees at all levels of the company.
• A world class organization like Deere brings innovation, the best talent, quality jobs and extraordinary opportunity to our community.
We are grateful to our thousands of Deere production, union and salaried donors who stand in the gap with us to help the most vulnerable in our community. Thank you for your leadership and the strong legacy of helping people right here in our home community.
Rene Gellerman
Bettendorf
(Rene Gellerman is president & CEO, United Way Quad Cities.)