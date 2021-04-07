Letter: A suggestion

Three of the bridges that serve the Quad Cities have been named for notable members of our community. One bridge is named for a war hero, another for a state trooper who lost his life in the line of duty and the third for a long-time congressman.
With the new Interstate-74 bridge nearing completion I would like to make a suggestion. Name the new bridges after two long-time congressmen who both served the area. The Illinois-bound span could be named for Lane Evans, who represented Illinois' 17th District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1983 until 2007. My other suggestion is that the Iowa-bound span be named for James Leach. He served in the U.S. House, representing Iowa's 1st and 2nd districts, from 1977 until 2007.
Both these men were from different political parties, but I feel they put country first.
Terry J. Bush
Davenport