Letter: A suggestion

Three of the bridges that serve the Quad Cities have been named for notable members of our community. One bridge is named for a war hero, another for a state trooper who lost his life in the line of duty and the third for a long-time congressman.

With the new Interstate-74 bridge nearing completion I would like to make a suggestion. Name the new bridges after two long-time congressmen who both served the area. The Illinois-bound span could be named for Lane Evans, who represented Illinois' 17th District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1983 until 2007. My other suggestion is that the Iowa-bound span be named for James Leach. He served in the U.S. House, representing Iowa's 1st and 2nd districts, from 1977 until 2007.