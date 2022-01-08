 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A suggestion
topical

Letter: A suggestion

Like many people, I have my doubts about the new juvenile detention facility, but I have to admit that what is shown on the submitted architectural rendering is much more attractive than the existing one, which I assume would be demolished once the new one is complete.

I believe that rather than construct new county facilities roughly three blocks away from the existing courthouse, adult jail, and office building, and spending $2 million on new land, I would give an overwhelming preference to placing it on Fourth Street, just west of the current detention center, the location of which seems to be generally accepted. Buffered by parking around it, no one is likely to say this site would deter new residential construction downtown. I can't think of another site that could be as quickly utilized, or have such operational, budgetary, and other advantages.

Put it there, let's be proud of it and go on. At least it would make the best of a contentious situation.

Bill Handel

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: In decline

Thanks to federal dollars, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa has a $1 billion dollar surplus in its general account and $1.2 billion i…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: No mention

This paper never mentioned what it costs the taxpayers to send the Biden family to their beach house 31 times in 2021, or build a fence around it.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Why?

Recently a relative of mine returned home to a hospital bed and special oxygen equipment after being hospitalized for 37 days with Covid-19. H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News