Letter: A suggestion

Like many people, I have my doubts about the new juvenile detention facility, but I have to admit that what is shown on the submitted architectural rendering is much more attractive than the existing one, which I assume would be demolished once the new one is complete.
I believe that rather than construct new county facilities roughly three blocks away from the existing courthouse, adult jail, and office building, and spending $2 million on new land, I would give an overwhelming preference to placing it on Fourth Street, just west of the current detention center, the location of which seems to be generally accepted. Buffered by parking around it, no one is likely to say this site would deter new residential construction downtown. I can't think of another site that could be as quickly utilized, or have such operational, budgetary, and other advantages.
Put it there, let's be proud of it and go on. At least it would make the best of a contentious situation.
Bill Handel
Davenport