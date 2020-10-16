Letter: A suitable reply

Obviously, the people who are filing this complaint are the ones who go to the supermarket or grocery store and think that everything on the shelves appear there through magic or divine intervention. Our farmers feed the world and as the population continues to expand, any means necessary to increase production of healthful, affordable foodstuffs should be followed. Maybe their concerns should be focused elsewhere, such as when they’re enjoying an Asian meal with rice grown in southeast Asia they can come to terms with the fact that the product was most likely fertilized with human excrement.