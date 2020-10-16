Letter: A suitable reply

I was quite taken aback by the article in the Thursday, Oct. 8, edition of this newspaper.
Growing up and attending school in Walcott in the 1950s and '60s, my dad and his brothers, who were livestock truckers, hauled countless loads for Dale Paustian, Ross Paustian's dad.
I remember the Paustian family as not only outstanding stewards of the soil but upstanding and active community members.
Obviously, the people who are filing this complaint are the ones who go to the supermarket or grocery store and think that everything on the shelves appear there through magic or divine intervention. Our farmers feed the world and as the population continues to expand, any means necessary to increase production of healthful, affordable foodstuffs should be followed. Maybe their concerns should be focused elsewhere, such as when they’re enjoying an Asian meal with rice grown in southeast Asia they can come to terms with the fact that the product was most likely fertilized with human excrement.
Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement member Edith Haenel’s statement, "When elected officials use their positions of power to block bills from even being discussed by a sub-committee, they are single-handedly compromising the democratic process" should be genuinely heeded – by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, and the rest of the Democrat ilk.
Having myself spread a significant amount of bulls**t, both literally and figuratively, Ross’ reply to these charges in the Friday edition was exactly what it should have been. He has my vote!
Don Gradin
Eldridge
