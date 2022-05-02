Letter: A tale of two commentaries

The April 28 Dispatch issue printed commentaries from Marc Thiessen and Scott Reeder. Thiessen claimed that the U.S. has been too slow to help Ukraine, citing Ukraine president Zelensky comments that they would have already won the war had the U.S. given enough support earlier. Thiessen says Biden deserves the blame - if Ukraine loses - and the credit if they win. I don't think you can determine that Biden deserves anything, based on the opinion of what might have been, even from someone as close to the conflict as Zelensky. But I do think Biden will get the blame if they lose. However, Zelensky will get the credit if they win. Reeder's' commentary discusses the issue of free speech and public prayer. He draws the line, and then proceeds to erase it, from both sides, stating pros and cons.