Letter: A tale of two counties

Thank you, Jim Uribe, for your insightful state-of-the-county address. The Rock Island County Board is, as you said, incompetent and is so because it is a fiefdom. The same cronies and their protégés have been in control of Rock Island County for decades and it continues to clunk along with the same issues that have plagued this area for years. Nothing changes, but they continue in power based on an annual chicken fry picnic and everybody thinks that everything is going to be OK.

Here is a tale of two counties. Riverside County, California is 7,801 square miles (about the area of New Jersey) with a population of 2,875,000 (twice the population of Montana). The City of Riverside is the county seat with a population of 485,000. The county is divided into five districts with an elected county administrator in each for a total of five county administrators.

Rock Island County, Illinois is 487 square miles (about the area of Shawnee National Forest) with a population of 257,000 (about half the population of Wyoming). The City of Rock Island is the county seat with a population of 42,000. The county is divided into 18 townships with 25 county board members. A cabal indeed!

The Rock Island County Board would have a field day in Riverside County, California. The voters of Rock Island County need to hammer the head back on this pork barrel and call for a referendum to reorganize and reduce the county board.

Stay classy, Rock Island County.

Bruce Noah

Rock Island

