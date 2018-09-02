On Aug. 12, 2017, a young woman, Heather Hey, was killed in Charlottesville, Virginia, when she was struck deliberately by an automobile driven by neo-Nazi James Alex Fields, Jr. Nineteen others were wounded, some very seriously. Fields still has not been sentenced. We all have mourned.
Again it’s August; now we mourn the dreadful death of Mollie Tibbetts. But this time there are many who, rather than grieving for her and her family, are delighted because they think it will help them politically. Newt Gingrich could not hide his joy at hearing the news, saying, "If Mollie Tibbetts is a household name by October, Democrats will be in deep trouble.” Donald Trump said her death highlighted the need for ICE. A “distant relative” of the family attacked the protesters opposing the incredibly cruel mistreatment of the migrant children by ICE. She could not understand that we must condemn both these despicable acts.
Why such a discrepancy? It’s because Democrats have a heart; they feel pain for all victims of these immigration issues. Seemingly, today’s Republican Party has no heart and its brain is only used to win elections.
Donald C. Hawley
Eldridge