Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.
Shakespeare could have written those words to describe the Trump administration.
The law states that it is illegal for anyone to solicit, accept or receive anything of value from a foreign national for elections. Yet Trump, after the Ukraine crime of election-meddling plus extortion, marches out to the TV cameras and openly asks China for the same help. This was abuse of power, plain and simple. Safe elections are the core of our democracy, which he took an oath to protect. Remember, Congress also took an oath.
I'm with the Ukranian soldier who, when interviewed, said he fights because he does not want to live under Russian rule.
Now we have the Trump footprint in Syria where he abandons our friends, the Kurds, while jeopardizing safe control of thousands of ISIS prisoners.
The tangled web is a mess.
Mary Tomsche
Long Grove