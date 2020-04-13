Letter: A technicality

As I read through a recent edition of the newspaper, I was shocked to read the reporting covering Scott County Republicans booting Board of Supervisors candidate Maria Dickmann from the June primary election ballot. We get our fair share of flak in the great State of Illinois for such Democracy-usurping shenanigans.

Most of it is rightfully so, considering the Chicago cottage industry that perpetuates a system that grinds perfectly qualified political candidates off ballots through arbitrary or technical oversights. Now I see that politicians and party bosses in Iowa are just as willing to ignore the will of voters to protect their power, too — typical.

Electors switch party affiliation all the time — huge swaths of voters don’t decide whether they’re going to vote for the Republican or the Democrat until they’re at the ballot box. We don’t even require voters to formally affiliate with a political party in the State of Illinois — other than when pulling a primary election ballot — because we understand these things are fluid. Not in Iowa, however. Nope, Scott County Republican Party Chairman Dave Millage decided to make voters' decisions for them by objecting to a technicality on Dickmann’s petitions, which got her thrown off the ballot. Who does this protect? Incumbent Republican supervisors Ken Beck and Tony Knobbe, naturally. Take it from an Illinoisan: don’t let the party bosses make your decision — send Beck and Knobbe packing in November.