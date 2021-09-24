 Skip to main content
Letter: A thanks
On Aug. 12, 13 and 14, the Knights of Columbus of Holy Family was given permission to collect donations for the people with intellectual disabilities in front of Hy-Vee store on West Locust. We want to be thanking Hy-Vee for giving us the ability to collect and raise over $4,000 in those three days.

Then our biggest thank you goes to the generous patrons that put all this money to use for the Challenger League, Special Olympics, Hand In Hand, Women's Choice and Happy Joe's Kids Foundation. Thank you so much.

Bernard Menke

Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus

Davenport

