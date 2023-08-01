For the second time this month, someone has written a letter that points out the fact that we set all-time temperature records in the ‘30s and uses this fact to disprove the theory of global warming. I think it does the opposite.

The “roaring ‘20s” and the decades that preceded it were times of unprecedented economic growth and development. One of the emblems of this was smoking smokestacks from factories such as the steel mills in my childhood neighborhood on the south side of Chicago.

My grandma said that, when the wind was from the east, she couldn’t hang up her sheets outside to dry because they would come back yellow instead of white. However, this “smoking gun” was holstered during the Depression. My theory is that its effects on climate reached a peak during the middle ‘30s and then tapered off because of this shut down. This may have given us a temporary reprieve for the later decades of the mid-20th century, just like our later efforts to curb pollution may have put off the climatic effects of the economic boom of the “50s and ‘60s until now. Just an alternative theory to explain indisputable facts.