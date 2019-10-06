On March 14, Sen. Joni Ernst introduced a Cost Openness Spending Transparency Act — the COST Act, get it? I emailed asking her what she is doing to get it passed. I received only a form reply promising to respond, but no such response. However, the website for Congress shows the answer is nothing. The only action was referral to committee.
I then asked the same about her Strategic Withdrawal of Agencies for Meaningful Placement Act — the SWAMP Act. Cute. I received the same unfulfilled promise to respond. Again, the congressional website revealed the answer is nothing, just a similar referral to committee.
In fact, Ernst has introduced 25 bills during this Congress. Only two have merited a hearing. While some initiatives are enacted as amendments to larger bills, Ernst has offered a scant six amendments, and only one has been enacted — and that one in altered form.
In short, Ernst's legislative skills are limited to dreaming up snappy acronyms.
She certainly is no legislative leader, not even a maverick. Instead, she votes as told by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky.
Just like a Gilbert & Sullivan character, she has "always voted at my party's call and never thought of thinking for [her]self at all."
Rather than a third vote for Kentucky, Iowans deserve an effective, independent senator. Let Ernst emasculate piglets.
Tom Walsh
LeClaire