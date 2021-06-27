 Skip to main content
Letter: A threat to democracy
Letter: A threat to democracy

A frequent contributor to this page wrote a letter thanking President Joe Biden and other national Democrats for helping advance conservatism. I guess I am curious as to what that even is today. Is conservatism supporting the belief that denying the right to vote to those opposed to you is better than democracy? Is it the full-throated support of right-wing zealots attacking police officers at our nation's capitol and attempting to overthrow the government? Maybe it’s the way a couple of our local Republican legislators do absolutely nothing to contribute to legislative talks, but instead sit outside of the chambers holding inflammatory Facebook Live events. Nope, I got it, it’s using the United States Senate to write, rewrite and rewrite again their rules to benefit only the the Republican Party, whether or not the people would prefer they be in the majority or the minority.

This is no longer the conservative party. It has been taken over by the wingnuts, zealots, and the fascists, and a party that used to at least have a moral compass has devolved into an absolute mess of a party that has no direction and drowns out reasonable voices. And, the fact is, the current Republican Party is a threat to our democracy. And we are all the worse for it.

Gregg Johnson

East Moline

