Letter: A threat

In April, 2016, Donald Trump was quoted, "Fear is power".

Republicans have sanctioned Trump these past four years, creating this demagogue and, as a result, the chickens came home to roost, resulting in the Jan. 6 violent attack on our "People’s House."

Republicans are calling for unity because to impeach Trump would only make the country more divided. But, my question is: "Where have these Republicans been these past four years when Trump’s rhetoric, policies, actions and behaviors have continually divided the country"? They have been living in fear, quivering and quavering under their desks.

Over 74 million Americans voted for Trump and will be linked to the splinter group of Trump Republicans who committed an act of sedition. Images of "Camp Auschwitz" (a symbol of Nazi fascism), "6MWE" (another symbol of anti-Semitic Nazi fascism) and the Confederate flag, a symbol of racism, may signify the direction the Trump Republican Party will choose to follow in the upcoming years. It is up to those Republicans who truly believe in democracy to defend that ideology.