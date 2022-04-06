 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A total win

The president’s age-related cognitive issues are compounding in a person with historically bad judgment. In Ukraine, President Joe Biden has allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to draw all the red lines. First, he urged Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to flee. Now, he urges him to negotiate with a man who is in the process of beating and mugging him.

Instead of letting Putin set the rules, Biden needs to take the initiative. Instead of giving Zelensky enough material not to lose, Biden should be asking, "what do you need to win?"

This starts with Polish MiG-29s. Send U.S. inspectors to look at them and publicly approve them for transport, then offer the Poles F-16s to replace them. Have Ukrainian pilots fly them out.

We should also suggest the Ukrainians select a squadron of pilots to be taken to the U.S., and train them on F-15 Eagles. If Russia has issues with this, remind them they did something similar in Vietnam and Korea.

Biden is making exceptions in our sanctions with Putin, keeping money flowing to the oligarchs. Seizing yachts will not win a war.

Biden wants to start buying oil from Venezuela and Iran, two tyrannical enemies. Start pumping American oil. Don’t tap into the strategic reserve when we have sufficient oil in the ground to take care of us, our allies and at the same time drive the price of oil down. This would do lasting damage to Russia, help bring inflation down and generate American jobs. Total win for the good guys.

Bill Bloom

LeClaire

