On Sunday, March 17, I was in the packed Hickory Gardens Restaurant in Davenport to get acquainted with Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar. This newspaper gave a good report about her visit, but I'd like to tell about another poignant moment.
Klobuchar was telling us about her trip to Vietnam and how she saw the place where John McCain was held captive. She also mentioned that Donald Trump had just tweeted some unkind remarks about John McCain the day before. A Vietnam veteran sitting close by started to cry. Klobuchar paused her presentation, walked over and hugged the man. I think this brought tears to the eyes of many in the room; me for sure.
I'll never understand how people could vote for Trump, the compulsive liar, cheat, bully and coward. When he said McCain wasn't a hero because he got captured, that, among many other disgraceful comments and actions, should have turned voters off.
The next election can't come quick enough.
Mary Noel
Bettendorf