Letter: A tough choice

I'm responding to all of the letters trashing people such as myself that haven't been vaccinated against COVID.
Stop grouping me into a culture of people that are Republican, against the government infringing on Americans' rights and anti-vaxxers. I am none of these! I weighed the pros and cons of the vaccine plus the "hard sell" by my GP. Truly it was a tough decision, but ultimately I chose not to get the vaccine. Frankly, I'm afraid of the long-term effects of it and I've got an immune system that works.
What you people won't face is that we can be vaccinated but still get COVID and spread it. I wear a mask everywhere I go in public as everyone should so that I'm not spreading the virus.
Mike Sersig
Davenport