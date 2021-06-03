Letter: A travesty

Amazingly, the news media has completely overlooked redistricting in Illinois. Democrats missed the message sent when Illinois fired Justice Tom Kilbride. Kilbride was not returned to the Supreme Court because of his anti-fair maps ruling on Democrat redistricting. Democrats in response have doubled down on drawing dystopian districts and now are adding the Supreme Court districts to the travesty.

It isn't about creating fair districts that will reflect the people in the region. It is about cobbling together districts designed to elect Democrats, and in some cases specific Democrats. The new "Highway 150 District" runs out of Rock Island straight down Highway 150 all the way to Macomb.

I'm not sure how far on either road ditch it extends. Maybe Representative Mike Halpin can explain it?

The new districts move Sen. Neil Anderson and a tiny sliver of Rock Island County away from those he currently serves and into a Republican district that runs off to the south. Capable Rep. Tony McCombie goes from serving Rock Island County to the southeast corner of a district that runs off in a new direction.

Virtually everyone Downstate gets twisted and mangled by this monstrosity.