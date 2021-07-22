Letter: A travesty

I am writing in support of the letter that Kirk Vandecar wrote to this newspaper on July 14. I cannot believe that Dan Dolan is planning to tear up a beautiful wooded area to build homes. My husband and I lived in that lovely neighborhood for over 40 years. The logistics to cut down trees and bring in the amount of fill dirt to complete this project would ruin a quiet neighborhood and its streets. I agree with Vandecar that there are plenty of open spaces in Davenport, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley to build such a development. This would be a travesty.