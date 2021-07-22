 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A travesty
topical

Letter: A travesty

I am writing in support of the letter that Kirk Vandecar wrote to this newspaper on July 14. I cannot believe that Dan Dolan is planning to tear up a beautiful wooded area to build homes. My husband and I lived in that lovely neighborhood for over 40 years. The logistics to cut down trees and bring in the amount of fill dirt to complete this project would ruin a quiet neighborhood and its streets. I agree with Vandecar that there are plenty of open spaces in Davenport, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley to build such a development. This would be a travesty.

Judy Karstens

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thanks

I would like to recognize some of our "unsung heroes", i.e., all the volunteers who maintain our small town cemeteries. These volunteers spend…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News