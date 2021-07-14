Letter: A tribute to dads

This letter is to anyone who spent Father's Day missing their father who, for whatever the reason, is no longer in their life. My husband and I spent the day missing our dads, mine lost through death when I was 10, his through divorce when he was 5. It was one of the reasons our bond was immediate when we met. We often shared memories of them with each other.

He told me of a day that he had called his dad, whom he didn't see very often, asking if he could come for a visit. His father had a new family and was working two jobs at the time. Shortly after he arrived his dad fell asleep. His wife tried waking him to no avail. I asked him if he had been disappointed and he told me that just to be in his presence in the room that day was enough.

Dads, you have no idea how important you are to your children. That little guy or gal sitting next to you is crazy about you! They may not even be able to articulate it yet, but trust me, you are the love of their lives.

Luckily for us, our parents had introduced us to our Father in heaven. It was Him who we turned to for help and guidance to walk us through life. He has never disappointed or abandoned us. He has always been faithful and no one loves us more. Invite Him into your life today.

Pat Turner

Coal Valley

