In my job as a long-haul trucker, I often go across Interstate-80 through the Quad Cities. I’ve lost track of how many times during this long, hard winter I’ve driven on roads that were dry and free of snow, while passing fields coated uniformly with a thick layer of what looks like icing on a cake.
It’s amazing how clean the interstates can be kept. Most of the work happens, I think, during adverse conditions, and much of it at night.
I would like to say thank you to all of the hardworking people who allow the rest of us to drive safely and to keep the freight moving.
You are appreciated.
Annette F. Wilcox
Port Huron, Mich.