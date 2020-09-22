Letter: A true friend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to encourage all residents of the 17th Congressional District to support Rep. Cheri Bustos. I believe she has done everything she legitimately can for our area. We are lucky to have Cheri as our representative in a state known for corrupt politicians. I have always found Cheri willing to listen to the needs of the people of her district. She has worked across the aisle for infrastructure for this area, for the Rock Island Arsenal, and for other federal assistance for the needs in her district.

A common theme now is Democrats are soft on crime. Some would point to a minor provision in the crime bill for proof Cheri is soft on crime. As Cheri pointed out, few bills contain everything we want. That is compromise. I am confident Cheri is not soft on crime.

Cheri has reached out to farmers and the Farm Bureau to hear their needs and tried to support Farm Bureau policies to the limits of her conscience. Cheri has been a true friend of agriculture and has received that designation every year since she was first elected. A true friend like Cheri deserves our loyalty and our support.

Farmers and the Farm Bureau are not flush with cash like big corporations. We cannot give millions of dollars to candidates on both sides. All we can really give is our loyalty and our support.