Letter: A trying experience

My wife went to renew her license and did not have the correct paper work. Her birth certificate was not accepted, nor our marriage certificate. These were not issued by the state, though the state was not present for either event.

A marriage certificate must be issued by the state, be certified and have a raised seal. I do believe we are married. We have four children; of course, we have no proof.

This has been a very trying experience for my wife. Whoever came up with these requirements should have their head examined. I believe I know who thought this was what was needed. I am willing to give you two guesses. Another lamebrain idea. No thought goes into any proposal.

Ralph E. Bennett

Davenport

