Letter: A unique identity

Part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's propaganda falsely justifying his war against Ukraine is that it is not a "real" country, but rather an invention of Vladimir Lenin. However, Ukrainians, known by differing names over the centuries, have nevertheless enjoyed a distinct language and culture — a unique identity strengthened by 30 years of freedom from Russia's onerous boot on its neck. Such had begun in earnest hundreds of years ago when Catherine the Great, asked for help against eastern invaders, instead sent troops to occupy Ukraine. Russia treated Ukraine like a colony up to and including the time of Soviet rule. Look up the "Holodomor" to learn the worst of it.

One of Putin's conditions to end his invasion is "demilitarization" of Ukraine. In Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's shoes, I would reply: "You first!"

A good reference: Paul R. Magocsi's "A History of Ukraine: The Land and Its Peoples" (2010). It is available from Amazon books.

Kirk Witherspoon

Moline

