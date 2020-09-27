Letter: A unique perspective

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a pastor’s wife, a mom, and the co-founder of a tutoring center for children with dyslexia, I view this school year from a unique perspective.

As a tutor, I have witnessed the impact of school closings and the stress on families. As a mom, I’m saddened by the fear and unmet emotional needs children are experiencing. As a pastor’s wife, I’ve talked with many people who are attempting to juggle everything and feel like they are failing.

While us Iowa moms would never want to put our kids at risk, keeping them home teaches them not only to fear a virus but also to fear interaction, society, and engaging in everyday life. As a result, their emotional and educational well-being are suffering.

My heart especially aches for my students with dyslexia — many of whom are not receiving the IEP services to which they are legally entitled.

How will missed concepts be addressed? As a dyslexia tutor, I am very aware of the effort and dedication required to close an educational gap. Yet, the gap is widening, and it especially impacts families with limited resources and children with special needs.