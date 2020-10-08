Letter: A unique perspective

In the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we need legislators that understand and can navigate the complexities of healthcare throughout this crisis and beyond. Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks offers a unique perspective through her decades of service in the U.S. Army as a nurse, years in private medical practice, her tenure as director of the Iowa Department of Public Health and through her health care policy experience as a state senator. Miller-Meeks offers what no other candidate in this race can: over 40 years of medical experience working with patients to ensure the health and safety of Iowans.

We can be assured that Miller-Meeks’ expertise in the medical field will be a valuable asset in Congress as we look for solutions to combat both COVID-19 and the threat of future pandemics. I encourage all Iowans in the 2nd District to vote for an experienced leader in health care: Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks on Nov. 3.

Jill Davisson

Grand Mound

