Letter: A unique perspective

For the past 11 years I have served as a member of the Scott County Compensation Board for elected officials. This experience has given me a unique insight into the operation of our county government. One thing I have witnessed first-hand is how important it is to elect officials that are willing to oversee (and closely monitor) the allocation of our tax dollars.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors has been effectively looking out for the taxpayers for many years, but at this point one changed seat on the board could result in short-term spending decisions that would have long term implications for the taxpayers of Scott County.
Ken Beck is a well-informed, hard-working, moderate politician who has the best interest of taxpayers at heart. Actually, it is critical that Scott County voters keep both Ken Beck and Tony Knobbe on the County Board so the balance of power does not shift.
At this time, when many government entities have adopted a “spend now and tax later” attitude, Ken Beck is a considerate, knowledgeable and fiscally responsible member who deserves re-election to the Scott County Board of Supervisors.
Michael Duffy
Davenport
A unique perspective
In the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we need legislators that understand and can navigate the complexities of healthcare throughout this crisis and beyond. Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks offers a unique perspective through her decades of service in the U.S. Army as a nurse, years in private medical practice, her tenure as director of the Iowa Department of Public Health and through her health care policy experience as a state senator. Miller-Meeks offers what no other candidate in this race can: over 40 years of medical experience working with patients to ensure the health and safety of Iowans.
We can be assured that Miller-Meeks’ expertise in the medical field will be a valuable asset in Congress as we look for solutions to combat both COVID-19 and the threat of future pandemics. I encourage all Iowans in the 2nd District to vote for an experienced leader in health care: Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks on Nov. 3.
Jill Davisson
Grand Mound
Look out for crossing guards
The purpose of school crossing guards is to provide safe passage for the young students under their supervision. Motorists hurrying to their destinations often fail to follow the important directives of these crossing guards. Drivers could be ticketed for these failures and significantly worse consequences could occur with the injury or death of a child.
The crossing guard could also be an unfortunate victim of an inattentive or uncooperative driver. Please slow down around schools and pay attention to the directives of the crossing guards. Your compliance will help to keep the children safe.
Terry Masek
Moline
