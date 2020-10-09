Letter: A unique perspective

In the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we need legislators that understand and can navigate the complexities of healthcare throughout this crisis and beyond. Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks offers a unique perspective through her decades of service in the U.S. Army as a nurse, years in private medical practice, her tenure as director of the Iowa Department of Public Health and through her health care policy experience as a state senator. Miller-Meeks offers what no other candidate in this race can: over 40 years of medical experience working with patients to ensure the health and safety of Iowans.