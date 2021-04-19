 Skip to main content
Letter: A unique study
During these days of the COVID shutdown, I have been challenged to find something to occupy my time. After considerable deliberation I decided to do a study of our microwave. Now, the microwave is a common kitchen appliance, but to my knowledge no one has done a "microwave study."

Most microwaves have a small rotary plate. The subject of most of my study involved the rotary plate. I first sought to determine "the rate of rotation." After several observations I determined the rotary plate in our microwave did one complete 360 degree rotation in 10 seconds. This equates to six revolutions per minute.

Now, why is this important? Because, when you warm up your coffee each morning, if you set the timer to a multiple of 10, the handle on your coffee cup returns to it's original position.

Obviously, this makes it easier to retrieve your coffee cup. Now, I should note my study only included our microwave. Everyone should conduct their own study.

Howard Berchtold

Davenport

