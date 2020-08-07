Letter: A valuable resource

The Aug. 1 column regarding Dr. Louis Katz was long overdue. While I am not a medical doctor, as a psychologist I have had many opportunities to interact with the medical community and to hear the high respect they have for Dr. Katz.

My late wife, Rita Watts, served on the Genesis board for several years, and during the H1N1 epidemic she was very active in the Davenport School District and our community in bringing that epidemic under control. In this effort, she had the opportunity to closely see the leadership he brought to that situation.

On behalf of my late wife and myself, I would like to thank Dr. Katz for the leadership and clarity he has provided to our community. We are fortunate to have him as a valuable resource.

W. David McEchron, Ph.D.

Bettendorf

