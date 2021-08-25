 Skip to main content
Letter: A vendetta
Letter: A vendetta

If I correctly understand the Aug. 19 article in this newspaper, 21 members of the Rock Island County Board requested that County Auditor April Palmer, another elected official, resign over the potential loss of $115,000. At this time, the amount recovered may equal the amount lost, and if not fully recovered, the difference would be covered by liability insurance. This information was announced by Sheriff Gerry Bustos and briefed to the county board by the sheriff, county administrator and state's attorney.

It seems a vendetta has been initiated against Palmer by all the aforementioned parties, excepting Board member Bob Westpfahl. From my perspective, it is a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

This reasoning stems from other losses that the county board has incurred, even though better alternatives existed until political procrastination became policy.

First, Hope Creek nursing home will cost $15.4 million. Second, the courthouse demolition has already cost $212,000 so far. Thus, it would seem an audit of these numbers should be undertaken to determine responsibility, and the responsible parties would follow the principle set forth for the county auditor. Of course, resignation should happen since the financial losses caused by the county board is 134 times greater than the county auditor’s mistake.

We need responsible elected officials that not only talk the talk, but walk the walk. They have failed miserably on all counts. Obviously, they cannot count or remember history.

Don Wiggins

Moline

