Letter: A vision for Iowa?

Republicans are engaged in near-back-breaking, back-patting over the recent loss of state revenue they designed and shepherded to signature by Gov. Reynolds. This slavish appeal to corporate and individual interests cloaked as a “fairer tax for all” was carried out following the most challenging period in the state’s history, i.e., managing — or mismanaging — public health and social services. As citizens prepare for primaries, is your “vision” for state prosperity bounded by “me”, or “we?”

Take the state’s recent record of care for our elderly and disabled. State and federal investigations have too-frequently documented incompetence, mismanagement, and not infrequently, negligent care in our nursing homes. A local facility was cited for 33 federal violations, but a mere 6 state violations resulting in the proposed state flybite-fine of approximately $16,000.

Infractions at the state-operated Glenwood facility resulted in federal reports outlining egregious treatment of residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, prompting a Reynolds Administration decision for closure, but not before 2024. 

Resource priorities of the current administration do not reflect the values of Iowans for their neighbors—those whose crops they harvest in a moment of crisis, those who shelter and assist victims of natural disaster, and those caring legitimately for our most vulnerable, but hidden from view. Unless you act otherwise, we — and they — will continue to suffer the Iowa vision of “me.”

William C. Lesch, PhD

Bettendorf

