Letter: A warning
In the event of President Biden reaching a nuclear deal with Iran or North Korea, he should not repeat the mistake of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon, such as enriched uranium, to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then, when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site; and so on.

Alex Sokolow

Davenport

