Letter: A warning

A warning
Hopefully, President Biden will make nuclear deals with Iran and North Korea. However, it is equally to be hoped that he does not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon, such as enriched uranium, to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then, when the second site would come under suspicion, it would have a waiting period during which the material could be moved to a third site; and so on. (That is why a future president may cancel the deal again.)
Alvin Blake
Davenport
Remember
On this Memorial Day, please pay homage and respect to the fallen military that served in our nation’s armed services and their supreme sacrifice of life in the cause of our nation’s freedom.
I am a former resident of the Quad-City area. I have many friends and relatives still in the Quad-Cities. I would like to write about my cousin, Ricky Almanza, of Moline. He served in the Vietnam War in the 1960s, and he died in military action in 1968.
Ricky was a young man fulfilling his dreams and aspirations, as did many young men and women during that time. Ricky graduated from Moline High School, then attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport. Ricky had a life ahead of him, with endless possibilities. He served to defend our nation. Let’s never forget these individuals’ sacrifices. Let’s honor and remember individuals like Ricky throughout this nation on Memorial Day. Perhaps display a U.S. flag.
Lastly, thanks to all fallen soldiers who defended our great nation.
Mike Lopez
Jerome, Illinois
(Lopez is the village president in Jerome.)
An embarrassment
Recently, U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks was fined $500 for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor. Rules need to be followed even if we disagree with them. I am fully vaccinated, but if I enter a place of business that requires a mask I put one on. That’s what adults do.
Miller-Meeks is an elected official and a physician. This childish behavior is an embarrassment to the people she is suppose to be representing.
Rose McVay
Long Grove
A suggestion
If someone knows my state legislator, the long lost Norlin Mommsen, please share with him my thoughts. To further the Legislature’s ongoing battle to protect the sacred ballot box and to increase the probability that only real voters’ votes are counted, add vaccination cards to the long list of requirements Iowans must posses to cast their ballot.
William Grunder
Princeton, Iowa
Stop abortion
This is in reference to the article “Court to hear abortion rights case” (May 18). Legal abortion in the United States has resulted in 66 million babies murdered in their mother’s womb. This is a fact. It’s time we say stop. How could anyone torture and kill and harvest the baby’s parts of an innocent, defenseless baby created by God.
Pat Reagan
Davenport