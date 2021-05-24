Letter: A warning

A warning

Hopefully, President Biden will make nuclear deals with Iran and North Korea. However, it is equally to be hoped that he does not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon, such as enriched uranium, to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then, when the second site would come under suspicion, it would have a waiting period during which the material could be moved to a third site; and so on. (That is why a future president may cancel the deal again.)

Alvin Blake

Davenport

Remember

On this Memorial Day, please pay homage and respect to the fallen military that served in our nation’s armed services and their supreme sacrifice of life in the cause of our nation’s freedom.

I am a former resident of the Quad-City area. I have many friends and relatives still in the Quad-Cities. I would like to write about my cousin, Ricky Almanza, of Moline. He served in the Vietnam War in the 1960s, and he died in military action in 1968.