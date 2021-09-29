Letter: A waste and shame

An injustice is unfolding as I write this. Latrice Lacey, executive director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, is being tried for the third time on criminal assault charges. Why is the Scott County Attorney wasting the taxpayers' money so inappropriately? Twice a jury failed to convict Lacey. In my book that should be the end of it. When was the last time someone was tried three times on assault charges? Regardless of whether she committed the act or not, her prosecution a third time is ridiculous and reeks of politics intended to continue to drag her name through the mud.
Shame on the county attorney for this misuse of prosecutorial discretion. Shame on Scott County for what has now clearly become racial harassment. My prayers go out for Latrice Lacey.
Rev. Rich Hendricks
Davenport