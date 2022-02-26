Letter: A waste of money

I know how much the city of Davenport loves to spend our hard earned tax dollars, but come on.

Before you consider raising sewer rates during record inflation when everyone is hurting, lets drop the stupid idea of changing one-ways to two-ways. What a frivolous waste of money.

This will work, of course, if we get rid of those pesky downtown businesses who have trucks unloading in one lane. Of course, since this is a city with many older residents, we will all adapt quickly with only a few head-on collisions.