 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: A waste of money

I know how much the city of Davenport loves to spend our hard earned tax dollars, but come on.

Before you consider raising sewer rates during record inflation when everyone is hurting, lets drop the stupid idea of changing one-ways to two-ways. What a frivolous waste of money.

This will work, of course, if we get rid of those pesky downtown businesses who have trucks unloading in one lane. Of course, since this is a city with many older residents, we will all adapt quickly with only a few head-on collisions.

Steven Collier

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No welcome sign

Letter: No welcome sign

The shrinking population in Iowa is a problem. The economy is farming. Like the oil industry, farming is heavily subsidized. When weather dest…

Letter: Gone to blue states

Letter: Gone to blue states

I have lived in Colorado, Nebraska, California, Wyoming, Italy, Puerto Rico, Spain and Colombia, and made lengthy visits to Ecuador, Brazil, P…

Letter: Kudos

Letter: Kudos

Kudos to State Rep. Tony McCombie for standing her ground the other day while in session in Springfield. Tony stood up for her freedoms to rem…

Letter: Proud

Letter: Proud

As a parent and grandparent, I have never been so proud to say my children graduated from the Central Dewitt School District. Recently the sch…

Letter: The real danger

Letter: The real danger

The Department of Homeland Security has declared that people who "engage in misleading narratives" are terrorists. They bemoan the declining l…

Letter: Losing our landmark

Letter: Losing our landmark

I'm curious as to why the Rock Island City Council voted unanimously to give our statue of Black Hawk to a business located in another city. A…

Letter: Personal protection

Letter: Personal protection

The article "Stop. Don't buy that gun" cites a number of studies in support of the author's point that a gun should not be kept in a home. But…

Letter: Destructive behavior

Letter: Destructive behavior

We are seeing the insertion of governors, mayors, district attorneys and other elites into our government who are observed to employ what many…

Letter: Make cities safe

Letter: Make cities safe

My Chicago suburb daughter found a newer stove and a refrigerator for sale for a good price. She called the lady, made a deal, and arranged fo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News