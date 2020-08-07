Letter: A way back to normal

No need to rush to in-school learning this school year. Iowa is currently on the wrong track saying classes should convene in classrooms statewide unless they have a special dispensation from Gov. Reynolds. Some Illinois schools are also trying to open halfway, which presents risks given building and staff limitations. More reasonably, Rock Island is starting schools online until Labor Day to better assess the COVID-19 spread before considering attendance in person.

Following Dr. Anthony Fauci, as well as local epidemiologist, Dr. Louis Katz, the CDC, and the current rise in COVID-19 infections, this is not the time for groups to gather indoors where teachers, students and other support staff are all at risk of infection. Health and life are more important than getting people back to work or school.

Look at the terrible conditions in the meat packing industry, which continues to be open, risking workers’ lives. Many already are ill or dead. There is not enough publicity about this. And, yes, adequate federal money to help people live during this time is needed. Tell your congressional representative.

If we all comply with distancing, staying home and wearing masks, together we’ll slow the spread of this epidemic sooner rather than later and find our way back to normalcy.