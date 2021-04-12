Letter: A weak excuse

There is a desperate need for shelter for the huge amount of undocumented immigrants at the southern border. Yet, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds stated April 8 that "this is not our problem."

Sound familiar? Donald Trump, on March 13, 2020, when asked about efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, said "I don’t take responsibility at all." Is there no place at all within the 56,272 square miles of our beautiful state of Iowa for these people?

Immigrants have become the backbone of Iowa agriculture. They process our meat, pick our vegetables and contribute to their communities. If they are not citizens, they say good-bye to Social Security benefits taken out of their paychecks.

Immigrants are not a problem. Finger-pointing and blaming others for this mess is a weak excuse indeed.

Kristine Sherman

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0