Letter: A whipping post

Well, I guess if all else fails in economic development for a city, you start to sell your assets.
Privatization of our very efficient water department is not the answer. Selling our water department to help pay down debts created by city councils will not solve our problems. It is a band-aid, at best.
As usual, city leaders start to put the blame on pension systems. It has been a whipping post for years and we see it every budget cycle. For decades, the fire and police pensions have been underfunded. Yet, the pension systems are strong. The fully-funded pension system is pie in the sky rhetoric. In 40 years, the police/fire pension systems have not been funded over 50%. It probably won’t be in 2040. The state will no doubt extend that date as we get closer. It will always be a liability to the city. We can’t rob Peter to pay Paul.
We’ve had a skeleton crew in the community and economic development department for a while now. It’s starting to show. Where is the economic development in the city? The citizens have not seen much for the past number of years. The Walmart debacle is still with us, and it remains a vacant lot. It’s an anchor around our necks. Enough of this talk about selling the water department. Once it’s done, we will lose any control we have over it. We can’t vote out the American Water Board of Directors like we can the City Council.
Jerry Shirk
(Editor's note: Shirk, who is retired, is a former chief of the Rock Island Fire Department)