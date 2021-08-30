Letter: A whipping post

Well, I guess if all else fails in economic development for a city, you start to sell your assets.

Privatization of our very efficient water department is not the answer. Selling our water department to help pay down debts created by city councils will not solve our problems. It is a band-aid, at best.

As usual, city leaders start to put the blame on pension systems. It has been a whipping post for years and we see it every budget cycle. For decades, the fire and police pensions have been underfunded. Yet, the pension systems are strong. The fully-funded pension system is pie in the sky rhetoric. In 40 years, the police/fire pension systems have not been funded over 50%. It probably won’t be in 2040. The state will no doubt extend that date as we get closer. It will always be a liability to the city. We can’t rob Peter to pay Paul.