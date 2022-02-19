 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A win for the region

Letters to the editor

The TBK Bank Sports Complex and The Plex Neighborhood is proof positive when you have vision, strategic investment, public sector collaboration, and strong private sector leadership willing to take a risk, it leads to good outcomes for the community.

In a recent Visit Quad Cities analysis, TBK Bank Sports Complex generated $25 million-plus in economic impact and produces a diversified revenue base needed for our overall economic recovery.

Visit Quad Cities has a sports tourism strategic plan and, although the last two years have been upended, we have worked with our partners at TBK Bank Sports Complex to build momentum. Together, we have secured events that benefit our economy and continue to build the QC’s reputation nationally as a premier youth and amateur sports destination.

TBK Bank Sports Complex is critically important to our visitor economy, QC brand, and talent acquisition and retention strategies. The more we can effectively invest in additional marketing, event acquisition, and programming will provide a return now and in the future. This is a hyper-competitive space with more facilities opening or expanding. We must remain relevant if we want to maintain and position for future growth.

We are incredibly grateful for Doug Kratz, Kevin Koellner, John DeDoncker, the City of Bettendorf’s elected leadership and staff, Dave Stow and his team, the State of Iowa’s elected leaders, and the many business owners and investors supporting this regional asset and are behind its bright future.

A lot has been accomplished. A lot more can and will be done.

Dave Herrell

President and CEO

Visit Quad Cities

