 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A win-win
topical

Letter: A win-win

{{featured_button_text}}

Gun-lovers talk about the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms, but guns are too often used to commit mass murder. Conservatives invoke the Founding Fathers and the Constitution as if nothing has changed since the 2nd Amendment was adopted in 1791, and nothing ever should. If that's all conservatism (Oxford: "opposition to change or innovation") stands for then how about letting the gun-lovers have all the flintlock pistols and single-shot muskets they want, but get rid of everything else? Things will be just like 1791 again, except without the daily mass-murder events involving high capacity firearms. Gun-loving conservatives keep their guns and their delusion that it's still the 1700s. The general public maybe is a little bit safer. Win-win. Now let's talk about that conservative plan to bring back the Pony Express in response to slowed-down mail service.

James Driscoll

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Socialism

Socialism is a nasty word. It implies communism, dictatorship and failed countries, such as Venezuela. By definition, socialism is community s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News