Letter: A win-win

Gun-lovers talk about the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms, but guns are too often used to commit mass murder. Conservatives invoke the Founding Fathers and the Constitution as if nothing has changed since the 2nd Amendment was adopted in 1791, and nothing ever should. If that's all conservatism (Oxford: "opposition to change or innovation") stands for then how about letting the gun-lovers have all the flintlock pistols and single-shot muskets they want, but get rid of everything else? Things will be just like 1791 again, except without the daily mass-murder events involving high capacity firearms. Gun-loving conservatives keep their guns and their delusion that it's still the 1700s. The general public maybe is a little bit safer. Win-win. Now let's talk about that conservative plan to bring back the Pony Express in response to slowed-down mail service.