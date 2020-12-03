Letter: A win-win

In a contrarian way, it's important for Joe Biden, and the Democrats, to support Donald Trump's election challenges in the courts. If Biden really did beat Trump fair and square, then it's certainly in his best interest that his victory be clearly established. If serious systemic errors actually are found, then it's in everybody's best interest that they be identified and corrected. How could anything be more win-win?
Steve Robinson
Davenport
