Letter: A window of opportunity

Worried about losing your employer-provided health insurance if you've lost your job because of the pandemic? On April 11, a letter to the editor gave some good information about resources available under the Affordable Care Act. (Obamacare.)

You may be able to get insurance on the federal marketplace and may qualify for a premium subsidy. However, there is a 60-day window of opportunity, and time is moving quickly.

The website healthcare.gov is the place to go to find out. Even if you escape COVID-19, you still need health insurance to protect you from accidents and other diseases.

Do you wonder about the 28 million without any health insurance? Certainly, they need it. We must improve and expand the Affordable Care Act to make sure that everyone has access to affordable healthcare. To accomplish that we should support and vote for candidates dedicated to providing healthcare for all.

Clara Caldwell

Rock Island

