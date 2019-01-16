Try 1 month for 99¢

United Way's hiring of Rene Gellerman as its new president and CEO makes good sense. Rene lives in the Quad Cities and has worked in many leadership rolls. Her listening skills are excellent and she exhibits great integrity.

Pamela Spear

Davenport

 

