Letter: A word of thanks

News! Information that represents "news" — advertising, politics, business, education, entertainment, sports, science, health, and on and on, swirls about the airwaves endlessly. The daily barrage of information on humankind is unceasing. In spite of a pandemic and the toughest presidential race in recent memory, the brave Americans who form our free press corps soldier on.

Day and night in our technologically complex world, news is brought to us. Election results and pandemic reports come with constancy of purpose. A "thank you" hardly covers the efforts of reporters, editors, photographers, camera operators and circulation —"the tail that wags the dog." It is a daily challenge.

Depending only on electronic means to get the newspaper out can fail if the internet goes down because it is interrupted in some way. Television and radio still complement holding a printed newspaper in the hands. Forty years ago when I joined the industry in circulation, whispers arose of no more printed newspapers as early as the 1990s or early 2000s. It still hasn’t happened. The inspired work of the people of the news, advertising, production departments and that valiant press crew, working together as a team, keep news rolling out to the public.