Letter: A word of thanks

I want to express my thanks and appreciation for the wonderful informative and important writing on the history and background of Black people in this area. I have thoroughly enjoyed and benefited from the research and dedication from Don Dixie and Alma Gaul in creating their columns. They do the community a great service.
It was good to hear about Si Roberts, Gene Baker and Duke Slater but sobering to read of how minorities are still passed over for head coaching jobs. Alma’s columns on history and Quad-City job opportunities and testimony from Chelsey Ward, De Witt Pollard and David Robinson round out this fine series. It should be a vehicle for civics classes in all the local high schools.
Tom Luton
Bettendorf
