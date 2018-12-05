Put it on your calendar. Tuesday, Dec. 11.
A “Yes” vote for the Davenport Schools' Physical Plant and Equipment levy will ensure the future maintenance of a safe learning environment for our students. The additional 37 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value will continue funding for technology upgrades, including radios for security guards and security camera licenses, as well as maintain roofs, driveways, and playgrounds. A “Yes” vote is an opportunity to support our district which is already cutting so much from their budget. Check the school district or county auditor's websites for the limited voting sites for this special election.
Bill and Chris Gallin
Davenport