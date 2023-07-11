The nonpartisan American Association of University Women has advocated for women and girls since 1881. AAUW of Iowa and its 16 branches throughout the state work to guarantee gender equity, individual rights, and social justice. AAUW of Iowa supports universal access to quality, affordable health-care, including family planning services.

It also advocates for the self-determination of one’s reproductive health decisions and opposes targeted regulation of abortion providers.

AAUW of Iowa opposes any legislation that strips Iowa women and girls of their reproductive freedoms. Therefore, we reject further restrictions on abortion care by the Iowa legislature.

Elaine Kresse

Davenport-Bettendorf AAUW President

Also on behalf of Karen Agee and Katherine Farris

AAUW of Iowa, co-Presidents