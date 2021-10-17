Letter: Abandoned mask

Ubiquitous now in the world of pandemic.
Flung to the side of the road.
Resting, blue side up. White side down. Fluttering, as if undecided about which side to show. A material embodiment of divisions of opinion.
How did it come to be here? Was it tossed aside as no longer needed? Was it tom off in frustration, a final act of defiance? "I'm done with this!" Was it accidentally dropped, then blown to the side of the road after falling out of a pocket? Did that person get to their destination, realize they'd lost it, and gone back home, too nervous to enter the library without it? Did a boy, the only one wearing a mask in his clique of friends on their way to the ice cream shop, take it off? Teased and dared to discard it? Laughing with his friends, while uneasily remembering the CDC advisories. Did the asthmatic re-pocket it for lack of sufficient air intake while walking?
Whatever the case, the mask must be heard: I have captured and contained 30,290 coronavirus particles since I was donned. Today alone, I have prevented that cache of highly contagious molecules from infecting eight people. I have kept four nurses and one doctor working. I've kept five hospital and lCU beds open for critical care patients. I've prevented two funerals and the grief of families who stand over graves they were not prepared to stand over with unbearable finality, robbed of precious time with loved ones.
Heide Exner Larson
LeClaire