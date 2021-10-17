Letter: Abandoned mask

How did it come to be here? Was it tossed aside as no longer needed? Was it tom off in frustration, a final act of defiance? "I'm done with this!" Was it accidentally dropped, then blown to the side of the road after falling out of a pocket? Did that person get to their destination, realize they'd lost it, and gone back home, too nervous to enter the library without it? Did a boy, the only one wearing a mask in his clique of friends on their way to the ice cream shop, take it off? Teased and dared to discard it? Laughing with his friends, while uneasily remembering the CDC advisories. Did the asthmatic re-pocket it for lack of sufficient air intake while walking?