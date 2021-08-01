 Skip to main content
Letter: Abide by your oath
Letter: Abide by your oath

It has been extremely upsetting to me to hear about healthcare workers, nurses and others, who are refusing to get inoculated to stop the spread of COVID-19. There are sections of all the professionals' ethic statements that make it very clear that they must do all they can to do no harm. If they are part of the direct care team they must do everything, including shots, to protect every patient. I, for one, will question any medical staff to find out if they have complied with CDC guidelines. If they cannot guarantee that they have complied with these safety actions, I will not let them do any of my treatment and will ask that they be replaced by someone who abides by their oath. You should do this, too.

Bev Wilt

Rock Island

